VIDEO: Tazewell County Fiddler’s Convention celebrates 20 years

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell County, a gathering that celebrates a uniquely Appalachian artform is reaching an important milestone.

The Tazewell County Fiddler’s Convention is celebrating 20 years.

“For us to start this twenty years ago and for the volunteers to be so committed and for the museum to recognize that Appalachian music is so important to preserve in our culture and to pass down from the old timers to the new kids it means a lot,” said Charlotte Whited, former executive director for the Crab Orchard Museum.

We spoke with one young fiddler competitor that said she enjoys the comradery that conventions like this brings.

“It’s cool because you get to meet new people and play with different people,” said 12 year old Hollace Oakes.

And it’s not just the kids who love the joining together of musicians.

“It’s like going to a family reunion. You meet up with all your friends and play music and have a good time and socialize. It’s an all around good time,” said long time fiddler Charles Ashworth.

It’s the passing down of this traditional mountain music that keeps the genre alive.

“To me its a connection to generations gone by that’s been handed down,” said LeRoy Long, a multi-instrumental musician who has attended every Tazewell County Fiddler’s Convention since its inception in 2003.

Our area specifically holds that rich history of mountain music.

“Bluegrass was born in the Appalachian Mountains. County music was born in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee. And of course the first recordings in Bristol. Bluegrass has been around for many, many years and a lot of songs are about the area if you listen to the lyrics of the songs,” said attendee John Berry, who also works with the Abingdon Fiddlers Convention.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the convention for this year’s anniversary, there’s always next year.

“I think its a great milestone that we’ve been able to continue. Next year put it on your schedule if you can’t make it out this year. We’d love to have ya. Everybody come out and participate. It’s family oriented and good, clean fun for everybody,” said Long.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.