60+ animals adopted from Mercer Co. Animal Shelter, euthanizations no-longer needed

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 60 animals have been adopted from the Mercer County Animal Shelter since Friday, according to a Facebook post made by the shelter.

According to the post, 37 dogs and 24 cats have since been adopted, meaning the shelter will no-longer need to begin euthanizing animals on Tuesday.

The shelter thanked Grant’s Supermarket for sponsoring adoption fees in recent days, along with Princeton’s Barkingham Palace for offering free grooming sessions.

Those thanks came along with a big one for the shelter’s staff -- with the shelter writing “We are all so worn out, tired, and ready for a couple days off. They have worked so hard to get these animals home.”

In the meantime, Grant’s will continue to sponsor adoption fees until next Saturday.

