Plenty of Rain Chances this Week

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorm chances continue throughout the week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite us seeing rain showers consistently over the last week, we still are below average in terms of our precipitation totals for the year. With another expected week of rain shower and thunderstorm chances, we can hope to see some improvements in our drought conditions. Hazy skies are also expected to increase over the next 24 hours from wildfire smoke yet again. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

