Spotted lanternfly threatens ecosystem says WV Department of Agriculture

This invasive species originated in China and Vietnam before coming to the United States.
Spotted lanternfly threatens ecosystem says WV Department of Agriculture
Spotted lanternfly threatens ecosystem says WV Department of Agriculture(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The United States is being invaded by a different type of “red menace” from the East: the spotted lanternfly. This insect originated in China and Vietnam before coming to Pennsylvania in 2014, becoming an invasive species. In 2019, it was discovered in West Virginia. Its main source of food is the nonnative “tree of Heaven,” but it also feeds on other plants like grapes and hops – which could potentially impact the production of alcoholic beverages. It also feeds on maple trees, walnut trees, and the Virginia creeper. We spoke to James Watson, Spotted Lanternfly Program Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, who wants to stop the spread of this invader by spreading awareness about how to stop it.

“Try to kill it. Don’t worry about trying to capture it. We do ask the public to take pictures of and submit them to us with a report...” says Watson, “...and then if they can, you know, kill it and give us the insect, that’s the ideal situation, and we can definitely... determine if it’s a spotted lanternfly or not if we obtain a specimen even if it’s killed. So, first step, make sure you try to kill it, second step, turn that into the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.”

Watson says another way to stop the invasion is by getting rid of its food source, the tree of Heaven. He also gave some tips to “spot” this lanternfly: look for black mold created by their excrement or swarms of bees eating the mold. The spotted lanternflies are currently going into their fourth stage, turning a bright red which may make them easier to see. They will be growing wings in a few weeks.

You can send your pictures and reports to the email address: bugbusters@wvda.us

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man among those who win West Virginia Lottery drawing
FILE PHOTO of pizza.
Morgantown pizzeria closes to move to new location
Christopher Jefferson
Man charged with murder after Clarksburg hit-and-run
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia
Motor vehicle property tax adjustment credit in West Virginia
Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation

Latest News

1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Fatal crash generic
1 dies in multi-car crash on I-79
The event was run by Scotts Run Resonance Project and included a variety of repair stands, live...
The ‘Shack Neighborhood House’ Hosts West Virginia’s first repair cafe
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | July 16th, 2023