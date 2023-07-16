Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traffic stop on a BOLO led to two males getting arrested.

A BOLO was issued by Mason and Jackson Counties for individuals in connection to counterfeit money according to Parkersburg Police Department Captain Koher.

Parkersburg Police Department saw a vehicle fitting the information in the BOLO, and conducted a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday on the 2800 block of Pike St.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed an odor or burnt marijuana and called for a K-9.

A K-9 from Wood County Sheriff’s Office indicated to a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Officers located the counterfeit money and marijuana following a search of the vehicle.

Calvin McClendon and Denzel Travis, both from Chicago, were arrested for counterfeit money with intent to distribute or use.

West Virginia State Police also assisted in the arrest.

