1 dies in multi-car crash on I-79

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Monongalia County.

Crews responded to the two-car crash on I-79 North just outside of Morgantown just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials say one person died in the crash. Another person was taken to the hospital, but they’re condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic was delayed for an extended period of time for several hours after the crash as crews worked to clean up the accident scene near mile marker 150.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash. Other responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Westover Fire Department, West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, and Mon EMS.

Further information has not been released.

