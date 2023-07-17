1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79

(Live 5)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after reportedly being ejected in a Sunday night crash on I-79.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 111 on I-79 South, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say one car hit a guardrail, adding that one person was reportedly ejected.

The person that was ejected was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Crews did not get the accident cleaned up until 2 a.m., according to officials.

Responding agencies include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Highways, Natural Resources Police, and Anmoore, Lost Creek and Stonewood fire departments.

