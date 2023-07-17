12-year old Delaney Sandy discusses winning Jr. CrossFit National Championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we spoke with 12-year old Delaney Sandy, as Sandy won her first Jr. CrossFit National Championship last month in Dallas, Texas at the 2023 Garage Games.

Delaney has recently begun to compete in CrossFit competitions - she won her first title at the NextGen Fitness Festival in Pittsburgh.

In order to qualify for the Jr. National Championship, Delaney had to qualify via an online competition, which she did after winning the 2022 Jr. Garage Games.

She spoke today about her experience in Texas and the steps she took to get there - including her schedule (working out at CrossFit SOZO once/twice a day, healthy eating, and setting her own training schedule centered around her goals) and more.

Delaney won 4 of the 6 events at the 2023 Jr. Garage Games, as she took first place and won her first Jr. CrossFit National Championship.

