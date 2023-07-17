Angela Rose Madia, 71, of Clarksburg ended her courageous battle on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on September 27, 1951, a daughter of the late Dominick Richard and Anna Marie Lopez Madia. Surviving are five siblings, Donna Waybright of SC, Janet (Robb) Dieringer of Bridgeport, Johnny Joe (Saundra) Madia of Clarksburg, Marian (Jack) DeFazio of PA and Sandra (Steve) Harrison of Clarksburg; 12 nieces and nephews, Aaron (Nina) Waybright, Jeremy Waybright (Carrie Hamorsky), Annalisa Waybright, Kate Dieringer (Mike Roscitt), Sara (Adam) DePuglia, John (Devon) Madia, II, Samuel Madia, Major Michael (Audrey) Madia, Anna Maria DeFazio, Dominic (Adam) Conway, Tony (Alexandra) DeFazio, and Stephani Harrison; 14 great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins, lifelong friends and wonderful caregivers. Angela was very excited to know that another great nephew was on the way. She was also preceded in death by one brother-on-law, Lt. Col. Harold “Buzz” Waybright. Angela was a 1969 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She received her B.S. degree in education from Fairmont State College, and her Master’s degree in education and Master’s degree in psychology from Marshall University. She was employed by the Harrison County Board of Education where she served as a school Psychologist prior to becoming the Special Education Curriculum Coordinator. Angela had the “big sister” love for her family and was especially proud of her nieces and nephews. She loved shopping, traveling and the beach. Angela also enjoyed her card club, book club and the “birthday girls.” She was an avid WVU sports fan and a member of the Hoops and Heels Club. She recently updated her passport for her final “road trip.” As Ang would say, “See you at the next tailgate!!” Angela was an incredibly special sister, who will be missed by many. She made a difference in the lives of others. She was a member of the St. James Roman Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22, 2023 (her father’s birthday) at the St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Avenue, Clarksburg with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant and Father Patsy Iaquinta as Concelebrant. In keeping with her wishes, Angela will be cremated following the Mass, with inurnment at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

