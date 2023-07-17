Barbara E. Stemple, 80, of Fairmont went to her eternal home on Sunday July 16, 2023. She was born June 3, 1943, the daughter of the late Junior Charles and Lorestine (Michael) Freeland. She was the wife of the late Robert Henry Stemple whom she shared 54 years of marriage with. Barbara was a graduate of Mannington High class of 1961. She held many jobs over her life: Westinghouse, JoAnn Fabric, Sears, Sam’s Club and even filled in at Valley Chapel CDC. Left to cherish her memory are her children: son Robert and his wife Amy Stemple of Virginia Beach, VA, daughter Diana and her husband Rick Blosser of Fairmont, WV, grandchildren: Kyle Blosser and his girlfriend Rachael Ennis, Zack and his wife Jessica Blosser, Autumn Stemple, Trey Stemple, Ceara Stemple, Rachel Tamplen and Jacob Tamplen, great grandchildren: Aubrie Stemple and Arya Spry, her brother George Freeland and two special friends who were more like sisters: Tammie Shumate and Becky Staron. The Stemple family would also like to thank the staff of Wishing Well Senior Living Community at Fairmont for the wonderful care that they provided for their mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, for a public visitation on Wednesday July 19th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Thursday July 20th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Kreps officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the Stemple family with the arrangements. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

