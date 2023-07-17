‘Bears on Hogs Bike Run’ delivers stuffed animals

Around 50 bikers strapped stuffed animals to their motorcycles.
DELLSLOW, W.Va (WDTV) - American Legion Post 174 in Dellslow held a ‘Bears on Hogs Bike Run’ Sunday afternoon.

The decked-out bikes then drove to the West Virginia Veterans State Nursing Facility in Clarksburg to drop the plush toys off.

Donnie Murray, who participated in the run, says it’s the least they could do for the veterans.

“We want to show our veterans down there that they’re not forgotten,” Murray said. “We want them to know that someone loves them, someone still thinks about them, and that they’re appreciated.”

The American legion will be hosting a ‘memorial ride’ for all fallen heroes on August 12th.

