Construction underway on West Pike Street after water main break

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Repairs on West Pike Street continued Monday morning with crews pouring cement.

On June 25th, a watermain break caused massive damage which resulted in a portion of the street shutting down for construction.

The Clarksburg Water Board and the city worked together on the emergency job. The repair project is estimated to cost upwards of $400,000.

Jeff Humphrey, an official with the CWB, says the construction is a long-time coming.

“This has been a problem area for us over the years,” Humphrey said. “We’ve had several leaks on the old 6-inch cast-iron line, and both of the lines. The 6-inch is over 100 years old, we know, and the 12-inches is getting close. So, we decided to just go ahead and replace the 12-inch main. This has been a process we’ve been looking at since 2009. We went ahead and decided since we have the bad leak, we could just go ahead and replace it all the way from EB Saunders to 2nd street.”

Humphrey adds that it will still be a couple more weeks until West Pike Street is re-open for drivers.

