Country Roads Trust President Stephen Ford talks NIL future and opportunity at West Virginia

5′s Ally Osborne sits down with Ford to discuss WVU’s opportunity across the nation going forward.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - As Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities spread and develop for college athletes, West Virginia has a decided advantage over many schools in the country already, via the Country Roads Trust.

The Trust is a “fan club” that connects players to fans while helping the players earn NIL money for their brands.

Few schools around the nation have a program like this - and fewer still have one with the success and reach that the Country Roads Trust has.

5′s Ally Osborne sat down with Country Roads Trust President Stephen Ford, where they discussed WVU’s future athletes, the opportunities that the Trust helps athletes find in West Virginia, and how the university is well-slated to be at the forefront of college sports with the unique benefits that WVU provides with its fans, the Trust, and beyond.

