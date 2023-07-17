Darl “Tim” Kelley, Sr. 79, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, July 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his wife and son and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Tim was born Thursday, June 1, 1944, in Norton, a son of the late Charles Everett Kelley and Cloris Marie Courtney Kelley. On November 1, 1962, he married the former Gloria Armstrong, who survives. Also left to cherish Tim’s memory is one son, Darl “Tim” Kelley, Jr. and wife, Anita, two grandsons, Billy Davis, Jr. and companion, Rigel Richardson, of Pittsburgh, PA. and Jacob Kelley and wife, Katlyn of Elkins, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Kelley and companion, Michael Humphries of Morgantown, one great granddaughter, Riley Kelley, two brothers, Dale Kelley and wife, Mabel, of Ohio, and Dorsey “Bunny” Kelley of Junior, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Tim in death besides his parents was one daughter, Sheila Davis, one brother, Dallas “Jack” Kelley, and one sister, Doris Shiflett. Tim attended the schools of Randolph County and was employed at NAPA Auto Parts for thirty-eight years from where he retired in 2010. Tim also did mechanic work in his garage. Tim’s request for cremation was honored with no memorial services scheduled. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Darl “Tim” Kelley, Sr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.