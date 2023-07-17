Investigators work to identify human remains found in southern W.Va.

Investigators are working to identify burned human remains found last week in Mingo County, according to West Virginia State Police Sgt. Dale Hensley.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are working to identify burned human remains found last week in Mingo County, according to West Virginia State Police Sgt. Dale Hensley.

He said Monday that the remains were found July 13 in the Delbarton area.

While the medical examiner confirmed the remains are human, they were burned so badly it hasn’t been possible to determine age or gender. Hensley said it will take time before the person’s identity is confirmed.

The remains were found in an area where people dump trash, according to Hensley.

No arrests have been made.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Emergency crews rescue 5 on Tygart Valley River
Emergency crews rescue 5 on Tygart Valley River
Emergency crews rescue 5 on Tygart Valley River
Scott Jolliff
Fairmont welcomes back familiar face as building inspector
Fairmont names new building inspector
Man charged after firing gun out of bathroom window