Man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

A man faces robbery charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week at a Little General convenience store in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces robbery charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened last week at a Little General convenience store in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Camri White, 28, also is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 11 along Cross Lanes Drive.

Investigators say a man entered the store wearing dark clothing and a ski-mask. They say he fired a single shot into the ceiling before demanding a worker to give him all the cash in the registers.

According to the sheriff’s office, White was arrested Monday after a SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant at a home on Washington Street West.

If convicted, White faces up to 15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is being held under $250,000 cash-only bond.

The case will be presented to a federal prosecutor for review, and federal charges could follow.

Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery

