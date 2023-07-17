Man charged after firing gun out of bathroom window

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after deputies say he fired a gun out of a bathroom window.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Morgan St. in Kingwood for a disturbance call on Sunday, July 16 after 36-year-old Matthew Sparenberg, of Kingwood, called authorities after firing a gun, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they arrived at the home and spoke with Sparenberg who said “someone was in his backyard” and that he “shot at the person out of his bathroom window with a pistol.”

Court documents say deputies then went inside the home and found the pistol Sparenberg used.

Sparenberg has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.