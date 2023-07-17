Meeting for panhandling ordinance planned in Monongalia County

The ordinance is a way to clear out highway medians and prevent traffic accidents due to individuals approaching cars.
Community concerns over panhandling around Monongalia County have grown in recent months.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commission will hold a public meeting to address the recent law regulating panhandling in the area.

Recently re-named the “Ordinance Regulating Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety,” the new regulation plans to give warnings and further deterring action to pan-handlers on the streets.

The ordinance is a way to clear out highway medians and prevent traffic accidents due to individuals approaching cars.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom used a template from Virginia to create the law and advice from Star City officials.

“I truly believe that this is the start of dealing with the problems and issues,” Bloom said. “You have to start somewhere, and this is the first step and it’s a safety issue to keep them out of the roadways and get them help if they need it.”

The public meeting is planned for August 16th at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Chamber at the Monongalia County Courthouse.

