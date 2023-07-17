Open Heart Ministries summer camp takes kids “around the world”

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -While some kids may dream of traveling the world, one week-long summer camp is bringing a bit of the world to them as they attend summer camp in Bluefield, West Virginia. The camp is organized by Open Heart Ministries Homeless Haven Resource Center, who chose to make the theme of camp “Around the World,” with four different countries represented: Mexico, Gambia, Italy, and Great Britain. Children will learn a little about each country, including culture, currency, and even some of the language.

“So what we’re trying to do for the kids is kind of just expand their horizon, and trying to say, ‘Hey, if you want to go to these countries, you can go. You just have to... dream about it, set a goal, and do it,’” says Dominique Newbill, Outreach Coordinator for Open Heart Ministries.

In addition to geography, the camp also teaches skills in music, art, technology, and more. Newbill says this camp is another example of the work that Open Heart Ministries does in the community.

“This organization is really community oriented, and they’re really into helping... the people around us. There is a lot of... different organizations that come in, and it’s like, ‘oh, we’re from Kentucky’ or ‘we’re from...’ we’re helping right here in our own community. We live here, we love our kids, we want to give them something to look forward to even in the Bluefield area,” says Newbill.

Newbill says despite just beginning the camp, the campers really seem to be enjoying the experience. And the fun from around the world will continue right here Mercer County through Friday.

The cost to go to this camp is normally fifty dollars, but thanks to sponsors, the campers get to go for free – and there are still a few sponsored spots available, if you’d like to sign up. The camp is held at 206 Thomas Street, Bluefield, WV, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, July 17-21, 2023. You can call 304-800-3370 or 304-323-2551 for more information.

