The ‘Shack Neighborhood House’ Hosts West Virginia’s first repair cafe

PURSGLOVE, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, the historical ‘Shack Neighborhood House’ in Osage hosted West Virginia’s first repair cafe. The event was run by Scotts Run Resonance Project and included a variety of repair stands, live music, and snacks. Locals brought in items of theirs that were damaged like lamps, chairs, and kitchen supplies for experts to fix up. Eve Faulkes, an event organizer, says everyone can find the event helpful.

“We’ve all got stuff broken around our house,” Faulkes said. “This is a chance to not only get it fixed but learn how to do it, so next time you can do it yourself.”

Not only did the cafe re-build items, but it also helped to construct community relationships through this unique experience. DJ Cassell, an event organizer who also runs a repair stand thinks the repair cafe is great for community bonding.

“The interaction with the different people and different age groups and some of the older people showing younger people how to do things and vice versa has been a really cool highlight for this community,” Cassell said.

In attendance was local legend Al Anderson. Anderson displayed his shoe repair business which he has run for more than 40 years. The 86-year-old traces the start of his career to when he was a shoe shiner at 11 years old. Fixing things like shoes is a natural instinct for the artisan.

“The thing about whatever you’re doing, your not going to be someplace for 40 some years, unless you treat people fair and you do a good job,” Anderson said.

Not only does Al repair shoes, but he also makes them tap too. Anderson has been singing since the 50s and has performed all over the country. He says he feels the need to express his talents whenever possible.

“Al never says no,” Anderson said. “I’ve sung at all the rest homes, all the churches, I sing at funerals, everything you can sing, that’s what Al does. God just gave me that gift.”

The repair cafe will return to the shack on February 10th.

