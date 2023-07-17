Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man has been charged after troopers say he kicked open a garage door and strangled a man.

Troopers were dispatched to a Harrison County home on Saturday, July 15 to investigate a strangulation complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they spoke with the victim who said he contacted Adam Dillon over the phone, and an argument ensued, including Dillon saying he was going to kill the victim.

Court documents say Dillon then drove to the victim’s home and pulled into the driveway. The victim said he shut and locked the garage door, but Dillon “kicked” the garage door open and began yelling at the victim.

Dillon closed the garage door and allegedly put the victim “in a choke hold.” The victim told troopers he could not breathe and was “in fear of losing consciousness,” adding that it was painful to talk and swallow.

Dillon then released the victim and left the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers say the victim had red marks on his neck.

When troopers spoke to Dillon, he allegedly said the victim tried to slam the garage door on him and put the victim in a choke hold for about five seconds because he thought the victim “was going for a weapon.”

Dillon has been charged with strangulation and unlawful entry. He is out on bond.

