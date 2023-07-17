Summertime thunderstorms to start the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Saturday and a sunny Sunday, this work week will start off with seasonable temperatures and a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Find out the details about the rain, and the rest of the week, in the video above!

A cold front, fueled by an upper-level low (a low-pressure system thousands of feet above the ground) in Canada, will push toward West Virginia today. As it does, it will make use of the warm air and moisture in North-Central West Virginia to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon to late evening hours. Because they’re scattered, some areas will see rain, and some areas will not. Still, don’t be surprised if you see a classic summertime downpour in your area, which may bring slick roads and low visibility. The Storm Prediction Center even has our region under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, i.e. an isolated thunderstorm capable of heavy rain and gusty winds is possible. But it’s unlikely, so we’ll watch carefully. That same system is also dragging wildfire smoke from Canada into West Virginia, which means hazy skies for the day, and perhaps some less-than-decent air quality, for the day. Aside from that, expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low-80s.

Overnight, an isolated shower or two may linger, but for the most part, expect a mix of clouds. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-60s. Then aside from an isolated shower, tomorrow afternoon should be dry, with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-80s.

A series of frontal boundaries will push toward our region between Wednesday and Friday, resulting in more scattered showers and thunderstorms. So more areas will see rain at times. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the 80s. Then towards the weekend, a high-pressure system will settle in from the west, resulting in mostly clear skies and highs in the low-80s. Next week is a little more uncertain, but it looks like temperatures will stay in the 80s, and skies will be partly sunny, throughout next week. In short, today will bring hazy skies and thunderstorms, more thunderstorms are expected this week, and this weekend will be seasonable and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may bring heavy rain and even some gusty winds. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms during the late-evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms in the early morning hours, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 80.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.