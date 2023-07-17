WATCH: Teen rescued after being trapped on a rock due to high waters

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A teen was rescued at Brush Creek Falls on Saturday after getting trapped on a rock while swimming with family.

The teen and her family were swimming when water rose rapidly and unexpectedly. The teen swam to the right of the river to seek safety while her family swam to the left of the river.

According to Tracey Gray, a member of the Fayette County Special Operations Swiftwater and Vertical Rescue team, Mercer County emergency personnel requested the team’s help in the rescue of the teen.

The Swiftwater and Vertical Rescue team responded and executed a rope controlled Swiftwater boat rescue of the girl. Gray said by controlling the boat through ropes they were able to ensure the safest means of rescuing the teen from the Swiftwater.

Gray said the girl was not injured, only cold and hungry.

