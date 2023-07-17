Webster County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old

TIOGA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after he allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old child.

On June 28, troopers attended an interview at the Webster County Advocacy Center with an 11-year-old girl who said 26-year-old Samuel Cunningham, of Tioga, sexually abused her, according to a criminal complaint.

In the interview, troopers say the victim said Cunningham sexually abused her outside of a home in Tioga on June 25.

Cunningham allegedly told the victim “he would get her a cell phone if she would stop yelling” before forcing the victim to touch his private area.

Troopers say they spoke with Cunningham on June 30, and he told them the victim incited the sexual abuse.

Cunningham has been charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

