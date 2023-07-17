WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop, suspect on the run

Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle(West Virginia State Police)
By WDTV News Staff and Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WDTV/WVVA) - A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop, according to WVSP Captain Maddy.

The traffic stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77 Monday morning.

At 9:22 a.m., Captain Maddy says the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper, striking them in the elbow.

The suspect, believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Hamilton, Ohio, fled from the scene in an unknown direction in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949.

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

Anyone who locates the suspect vehicle or suspect is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

