WVU Baseball HC Randy Mazey to step aside after 2024 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia announced via press release that the 2024 season will be Randy Mazey’s last at the helm of WVU Baseball.

Mazey informed WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker of the decision.

At the conclusion of the 2024 season, Mazey will transition into a senior advisor role within the program, while current Associate Head Coach Steve Sabins will be promoted to head coach.

As part of the changes, Mazey has signed a new contract through 2026 (2 years as an advisor after stepping aside), while Sabins has signed a new deal to lead WVU from 2024 through 2029.

Mazey released the following statement today:

“I would like to thank President Gee, Wren Baker, and Matt Wells for their tremendous support of our baseball program. I would also like to thank Oliver Luck and Keli Zinn for giving me the opportunity to come to WVU and bring our baseball program to a Top 25 level. I am not stepping down, I am stepping aside after the 2024 season to let Coach Sabins, Coach Ginther, and Coach Garcia continue to take WVU Baseball to levels it has never reached before. I am 100% confident that Coach Sabins and this staff have the ability to do just that, and I am just as excited for the future of Mountaineer baseball now as I have ever been. I love WVU Baseball, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in my time here. Amanda, Weston, Sierra and I have fallen in love with Morgantown, the people here, the fans, and the entire state of West Virginia. This is our home, and I will continue to help this baseball program within the community and the state to the best of my ability. However, since next season will be my last on the field, I do ask our great fans for their continued support to help make it our best season yet. Let’s Go!”

During Mazey’s 11 seasons, West Virginia has won 336 games (336-250 overall record) and made three NCAA Regional appearances (2017, 2019, and 2023) - including their first regional appearance since 1996.

Mazey has also coached 14 All-Americans during his time, more than half of the All-Americans (26) in WVU baseball program history.

Wren Baker said this about Mazey’s time at West Virginia:

“As Coach Mazey and I sat down after the season to evaluate and discuss the future of Mountaineer baseball, it became quite evident that he loves this program and wants it to flourish well after the conclusion of his career. We discussed what a successful transition would look like and quickly came to the conclusion that Steve Sabins was the right person to lead our baseball team and strengthen our future. Coach Sabins has been an integral part of the program’s success and has been involved in all aspects of its operation. He has been by Coach Mazey’s side for eight successful years and as we solidify the future of Mountaineer baseball, continuity is the strength and key that will keep our program at the top of the Big 12. I want to thank Coach Mazey for building a winner and a conference champion here in Morgantown. From what he inherited, with virtually no major college baseball facility, to the program he has built, Mountaineer Nation should be very proud of his achievements. I will certainly be there and looking forward to his final season leading the Mountaineers.”

The head-coach-in-waiting, Sabins, originally joined the WVU coaching staff in 2016. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach prior to the 2022 season.

Sabins is seen as a recruiting guru, having served as the recruiting coordinator since 2018 - including two top-25 classes (as ranked by Perfect Game) in 2021 and 2022.

He is also credited with finding JJ Wetherholt and recruiting him to WVU, even when Wetherholt was just the 225th-ranked second baseman in the nation in 2021.

Sabins also released a statement today:

“President Gee, Wren Baker, Matt Wells and the rest of the WVU leadership team have entrusted me with the responsibility of moving the program forward. I do not take that responsibility lightly – and never will. I am humbled and thankful for their belief in me. This opportunity could never become a reality without the quality student-athletes who have chosen, and continue to choose, to play baseball for West Virginia University, and the incredible coaches and staff in this program. Countless families have entrusted us with their sons, and together we have built WVU into a national baseball brand. I am blessed to be able to lead these young men and look forward to great things ahead.”

