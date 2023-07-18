Attempted murder, sexual assault, child neglect among Randolph Co. indictments

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Grand Jury returned 35 indictments for the June 2023 term on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Michael Parker.

Parker says sexual assault, attempted murder, Medicaid fraud, and escape in custody were all part of the indictments returned.

Steven Anderson was indicted on 29 counts of various charges after he allegedly sexually abused several women.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson sexually assaulted a number of girls in his care over a ten year period.

Anderson was indicted on the following:

17 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian

2 counts of first-degree sexual assault

1 count of assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony

1 count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

2 counts of incest

1 count of first-degree sexual abuse

5 counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury

Bobby Burnley and Jessica White were each indicted on several counts, including kidnapping and child neglect.

They were arrested after they stole a car and smoked meth with juveniles across several states in December 2022.

Burnley has been indicted on the following:

1 count of burglary

1 count of grand larceny

2 counts of conspiracy

2 counts of contributing to delinquency of a child

1 count of kidnapping or concealing a child

3 counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

Bobby Burnley (WV Corrections)

White has been indicted on the following:

1 count of kidnapping or concealing a child

1 count of conspiracy

3 counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death

Jessica White (WV Corrections)

Dominic Currence has been indicted on charges that stem from an incident in which he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl several times.

Dominic Currence (WV Corrections)

Currence has been indicted on four counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Christopher Markley was indicted on charges from an incident that allegedly happened last October.

He reportedly told authorities he sexually abused a juvenile several times last year.

Christopher Markley (WV Corrections)

Markley has been indicted on the following:

1 count of first-degree sexual assault

3 counts of first-degree sexual abuse

2 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian

1 count of incest

1 count of strangulation

1 count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury

Joshua Walther has been indicted on several things, including attempted murder.

Walther allegedly shot at another man in April 2022, and DNA evidence left at the scene led to more charges in November.

Authorities reportedly found blood, shoe prints, fingerprints, bullets and bullet casings, a stolen handgun, and a shirt and hat that matched what he was wearing on in security camera footage.

Joshua Walther (WV Corrections)

Walther has been indicted on the following:

1 count of attempted burglary

1 count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

1 count of attempted first-degree murder

1 count of burglary

1 count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony

Medicaid fraud was also among the indictments.

Carrie Collins was indicted on six counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of fraudulent schemes.

Collins allegedly defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000.

Collins was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.

An investigation by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office determined Collins fraudulently claimed she worked for the business between April 2018 and October 2019.

Below is the full list of indictments returned in the June 2023 term of the Randolph County Grand Jury.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Parker says Bond Return for the indictments will be on July 24 at 1:30 p.m. when bond will be set and trial dates will be determined.

