Buckhannon woman honors first responders with new mural

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new mural by a familiar artist is in the works in downtown Buckhannon.

Sheri Gaudet has many paintings on display in Buckhannon. Perhaps her most recognizable are the strawberry windows she did for this year’s Strawberry festival.

On top of that, Gaudet has paintings at Peggy’s Home Cookin’ on Zicks Road, Whistle Stop, and several inside Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

Her most recent work in progress is a mural honoring first responders at the sight of a 2021 fire that led to the demolition of a building on Main Street.

The mural features first responders of all kinds, donning uniforms of Buckhannon’s emergency services.

Gaudet even incorporates features of the building into the design, like a pipe that was turned into a fireman’s pole and a meter that was blended into the front of a fire truck.

Gaudet says working on murals like this has helped her get through some hard times.

“It is everything to me. It gets me out of my head, when you’re going through things... I just lost my father, so this gets me. I’m just thinking about what I’m painting,” says Gaudet.

So far, Gaudet has spent about a week on the first responders mural, and will finish the project upon the conclusion of the World Association of Marching Show Bands showcase.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.