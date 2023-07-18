Director says low cost spay, neuter clinic needed for permanent relief for shelter

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 61 animals were adopted on Friday and Saturday after the Mercer County Animal Shelter announced they would have to begin euthanizing animals due to overcrowding in their facility. I was able to adopt a lonesome 11 week old kitten on Saturday after many of the cats had been adopted.

“It made us feel great because we don’t have to go back there pick stuff to have to euthanize. It’s a very hard and emotionally draining decision. Nobody wants to go back there and pick what has to be put to sleep,” said MCAS director, Stacey Harman.

Harman says the amount of adoptions they had wouldn’t be possible without the financial support from Grant’s Supermarkets. The grocery store chain generously picked up the tab for adoption fees. They also provided a free bag of food to everyone who stepped up to take a new pet into their homes when you adopt.

“We’ve done this a couple of times in the past. It’s helped clear out the shelter and with them being full and having to euthanize for the first time in seven years. We wanted to make sure we could lend every hand that we could,” said Grant’s co-owner, Ron Martin.

Last week the Mercer County Commission established a task force with animal care organizations in the county to discuss the possibility of bringing a low cost spay and neuter clinic in the county. Harman says this is the only way the shelter will be able to get permanent relief.

“We started doing a waiting list but once that is overwhelming you have people dropping them here and there. Then you have to do something to make space,” said Harman.

Harman says she believes getting funding and someone to run the low cost spay and neuter clinic wouldn’t be an issue. She says right now finding a suitable location is their biggest obstacle.

If you want to adopt a fury friend from the shelter, Grant’s is sponsoring adoptions through this Saturday.

