East of Chicago Pizza opens third location in Harrison County

East of Chicago's Salem location
(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A successful entrepreneur from Bridgeport High School is growing his business portfolio by opening a third East of Chicago Pizza location in Harrison County.

Jeffrey Chalfant, a 2018 BHS graduate, announced in May he would be opening his third East of Chicago Pizza location in Salem.

And on Tuesday, the new location in Salem opened its doors. It joins other locations in Bridgeport and Shinnston.

“In all honesty, I just didn’t want to stretch myself with an opening date that would be off so I figured late summer would be the latest,” said Chalfant. “The good news is that we worked hard, got our supplies and needed equipment in, and made the best of it. We’re ready to go.”

The new location, at 66 Valley St., is the former Domino’s in Salem.

Chalfant said the 1,200 square foot building has been totally renovated.

“It looks totally different from when it started,” said Chalfant. “We have a lot of faith in the community, and I know they’re happy with the new look and I’m confident they’ll support it. We’re excited to be here.”

On Monday night, Chalfant kicked things off to show his appreciation by treating city officials and staff, fire members, EMS, and police for free at a local gathering.

“It was a little bit of a gift to the city for welcoming us,” he said.

The business is set up for takeout and delivery. The hours are Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday. The phone number is 304-782-2400.

