Emergency crews rescue 5 on Tygart Valley River

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders were called to a river rescue over the weekend after five people were unable to make it back to shore.

According to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook, crews were called to Valley Falls State Park and Hammond Road on the Tygart Valley River on Saturday.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they say five people were trapped on rocks in the middle of the river.

Crews were able to bring the people back to safety without incident.

Along with the WDVFD, the West Virginia Natural Resource Police and the Marion County Rescue Squad assisted with the rescue.

Below is the Facebook post with additional photos from the department:

