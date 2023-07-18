Experts look to help with student debt issues after Supreme Court ruling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the Supreme Court’s decision on denying student debt relief many are looking for solutions with their debt looming.

Financial experts with the Consumer Credit Counseling Services (CCCS) say they are receiving many calls on student debt. Including many coming after the Supreme Court decision.

Financial counselor, Rachel Sebring said the financial group is more than welcome to help with any questions those with student debt may have. Including with the recent student debt forgiveness plan by the Biden administration.

“I think that will help greatly with that. Payments will resume in October of this year. So, definitely want to get on it now to assess what situation. It’s going to be different for everybody. Everybody’s situation looks different. So, what one person has to do might not look the same as somebody else. But, really utilizing consumer credit for that navigation just to learn what all the options are,” Sebring said.

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Education, there are about 45 million Americans with student loans. Which accounts for roughly one-in-five Americans.

