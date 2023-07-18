Fairmont welcomes back familiar face as building inspector

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A familiar face is returning to the City of Fairmont and will be helping make sure everyone is up to code.

On Monday, the city welcomed Scott Jolliff as the newest building inspector.

Jolliff previously served with the city from 1999 to 2012 when he was the code enforcer.

He’s also one of only four people in the state certified as a Master Code Official.

Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said Fairmont is lucky to have the opportunity to welcome back Jolliff.

“We’re excited to find someone so certified and so up-to-speed with all the regulations and certifications that are required for this position. This is a difficult position to fill so I am thrilled to have him back with us,” Means said. “He’s kept up all his certifications, he’ll be able to hit the ground running and that’s exactly what we need.”

