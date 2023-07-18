Suspect arrested in gaming parlor robbery

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made after a gaming parlor was robbed at gunpoint.

Nitro Police responded to Joli’s in the 100 block of Main Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect showed a gun to the clerk and got away with money.

Officers arrested Travis McDaniel at a home in Nitro Tuesday morning. Police will release more details, including charges, later today.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Man charged after firing gun out of bathroom window
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s considering third-party bid for president
Experts look to help with student debt issues after Supreme Court ruling
Experts look to help with student debt issues after Supreme Court ruling
Delaney Sandy wins Jr. Crossfit National Title - WDTV Sports
Randy Mazey to step aside - WDTV Sports