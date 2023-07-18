Suspect arrested in gaming parlor robbery

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made after a gaming parlor was robbed at gunpoint.

Nitro Police responded to Joli’s in the 100 block of Main Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect showed a gun to the clerk and got away with money.

Officers arrested Travis McDaniel at a home in Nitro Tuesday morning. Police will release more details, including charges, later today.

