Health officials handling case of chickenpox in Upshur County

The announcement comes as Buckhannon hosts the World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, this week.
Buckhannon City Hall
Buckhannon City Hall(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they have encountered a case of chickenpox.

Steve Wykoff, Director of the Upshur County DHSEM, says the case of chickenpox is being handled by the Upshur Buckhannon Health Department in cooperation with WAMSB officials, the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the West Virginia Department of Health.

Wykoff says the virus comes from the Varicella Virus.

He advises that children less than a year old and pregnant women should not be around those with chickenpox

However, Wykoff says those who have had chickenpox or who have been vaccinated in the past should not be concerned.

Wykoff also says all state and local guidelines have been followed, and the public will remain informed if there are any other developments.

Below is Wykoff’s statement in its entirety:

Greetings!

We hope you are enjoying the band festivities so far this week.

We would like to inform the community we have encountered one case of Chickenpox (from the Varicella Virus). This case is being handled by the Upshur Buckhannon Health Department in cooperation with WAMSB officials, the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the West Virginia Department of Health. Varicella is a common yet contagious virus. Children under one year of age and pregnant women should not be around those with varicella. Those who have had the varicella virus, or have had the varicella vaccine in the past should not be concerned.

We are releasing this information to reassure the community and let you know we are aware of and in control of the situation. All state and local guidelines have been followed. We will keep everyone updated should there be any other developments.

Steve Wykoff, Director of the Upshur County DHSEM

Chickenpox is now very rare in the U.S. with fewer than 150,000 reported cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement comes as Buckhannon hosts the World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, this week.

Bands from around the world will be competing in various competitions in Buckhannon until July 24.

The bands will be competing for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music including concert, field marching performance, drumline, street parade and more.

Click here for the entire WAMSB schedule and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Trooper Courtney Casey
WVSP trooper to make full recovery after being shot during traffic stop
FILE PHOTO of downtown Morgantown.
Paving, construction to create traffic delays in downtown Morgantown
New unclaimed property record set, state treasurer says
Lawmakers say local airports could see less flights