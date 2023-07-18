Health officials, WAMSB handling case of chickenpox in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they have encountered a case of chickenpox.

Steve Wykoff, Director of the Upshur County DHSEM, says the case of chickenpox is being handled by the Upshur Buckhannon Health Department in cooperation with WAMSB officials, the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the West Virginia Department of Health.

Wykoff says the virus comes from the Varicella Virus.

He advises that children less than a year old and pregnant women should not be around those with chickenpox

However, Wykoff says those who have had chickenpox or who have been vaccinated in the past should not be concerned.

Wykoff also says all state and local guidelines have been followed, and the public will remain informed if there are any other developments.

Below is Wykoff’s statement in its entirety:

Greetings! We hope you are enjoying the band festivities so far this week. We would like to inform the community we have encountered one case of Chickenpox (from the Varicella Virus). This case is being handled by the Upshur Buckhannon Health Department in cooperation with WAMSB officials, the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the West Virginia Department of Health. Varicella is a common yet contagious virus. Children under one year of age and pregnant women should not be around those with varicella. Those who have had the varicella virus, or have had the varicella vaccine in the past should not be concerned. We are releasing this information to reassure the community and let you know we are aware of and in control of the situation. All state and local guidelines have been followed. We will keep everyone updated should there be any other developments.

Chickenpox is now very rare in the U.S. with fewer than 150,000 reported cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement comes as Buckhannon hosts the World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, this week.

Bands from around the world will be competing in various competitions in Buckhannon until July 24.

The bands will be competing for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music including concert, field marching performance, drumline, street parade and more.

Click here for the entire WAMSB schedule and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.