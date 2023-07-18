Jan Dils presents checks to veterans organizations following Freedom Fun Run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law, presented checks of funds raised by this year’s Freedom Fun Run to local veterans organizations

The Fun Run raised $38,470 in total. The Jan Dils Foundation Scholarship for Veteran Recipients and We Have Your Six both received checks for $12,823.33.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority received $6,411.67 to get bus passes for veterans, with another $6,411.67 set aside within the Jan Dils Foundation to support expanding the Transit Authority’s bus pass program outside of the MOV.

We Have Your Six CEO Gloria Husk says it means a lot to see local organizations working together to help local veterans. “Actually putting money where our mouths is -- Jan Dils is doing the same -- you know, to be able to help veterans and actually see it make a difference in their lives is really -- I feel like Santa Clause when I’m helping veterans,” she said.

Jan Dils says the over $38,000 raised this year is a record for the Fun Run.

