LEGION PLAYOFFS: Day 2 scores, highlights, and recap

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Area Playoffs for Legion Baseball continue, as the 6 teams in North Central West Virginia fight for two places in the state baseball playoffs in Charleston next week.

Below, you can find highlights of every game from Day 2 (Tuesday, July 18) - a recap of Day 1 (Monday) is also included.

TUESDAY GAME 1 - CLARKSBURG vs FAIRMONT (Fairmont eliminated - Clarksburg wins, 14-2)

TUESDAY GAME 2 - BUCKHANNON vs ELKINS (Elkins eliminated - Buckhannon wins 3-2)

TUESDAY GAME 3 - CLARKSBURG vs BUCKHANNON

TUESDAY GAME 4 - MORGANTOWN vs BRIDGEPORT

DAY 1 RECAP

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.