Man charged in theft of donation box

A man from Cabin Creek is facing charges after investigators said he stole a donation box from a convenience store in Kanawha County.
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabin Creek is facing charges after investigators said he stole a donation box from a convenience store.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in Chelyan on July 17, 2023, to investigate a theft.

Deputies were told a man had stolen a donation box from the sales counter the previous night, as the clerk was preparing to close the store.

The donation box was for the West Virginia Children’s Home, which is operated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, deputies said.

The store’s clerk recognized the suspect, which lead deputies to arrest Shawn Jarrell, 35, of Cabin Creek. Jarrell is charged with petit larceny. According to investigators, Jarrell also had an outstanding warrant for a shoplifting charge, as well as a drug charge.

Jarrell was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

