Man charged with hitting child with dustpan, broom handle

Michael Longwell
Michael Longwell(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Fairmont after deputies say he hit a child with a dustpan and a broom handle.

Deputies were notified of a child abuse incident on Monday, July 17 at around 10:15 p.m. after a child had been brought to Fairmont Medical Center for treatment, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say 24-year-old Michael Longwell told authorities he struck a child on the side of the head with a dustpan and on the forehead with a broom handle at a Marion County home.

The child then received treatment at Fairmont Medical Center due to the injuries sustained, deputies say.

Longwell has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,012 bond.

