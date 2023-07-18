Mary Helen Fleming McGahan, 78, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Sheffield, England on April 19, 1945, a daughter of the late Roy and Mary Naylor Fleming. Her parents met and married in England in WWII and Mary Helen celebrated her first birthday on the Queen Mary while coming to America. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Frank McGahan; one son, Brian, “Biff” McGahan; and her sister, Millie Sermino. Surviving are one daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Ramos of California; one son, Brad McGahan of California; seven grandchildren, Vanessa Hernandez, Melissa Gonzalez, Arianna Ramos, Breann McGahan, Marissa McGahan, Quentin McGahan, Aurora McGahan; and six great grandchildren, Emily Hernandez, Brian Hernandez, Alliyah McNurlin, Annabelle McNurlin, Abigale McNurlin, Elijah Ruiz. She retired as Director of Patient Finances in a California medical facility and upon her return to West Virginia, worked for various medical facilities. Mary Helen was loving, caring, funny and smart. She shared books and the love of books with her friends. Everyone she met laughed louder and smiled brighter with her around. She carved out a permanent place in our hearts. Mary Helen was a 1963 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School and loved to keep up to date with her classmates and attend their monthly meetings. Sharing memories of RW and growing up in Nutter Fort were her favorite topics. It seemed like she knew everyone. She loved and adored her family and was Gigi to her grand babies. She loved Jesus and attended Horizons. She was a member of the Steel Magnolia Monday and Wednesday groups who always prayed for and supported Mary Helen. A special thank you to her neighbor, Sharline Woofter, who gave Mary Helen lots of love and care, and to Danny and Theresa Westfall, Roger and Sharon Diaz, Donna and Bill Webb, Diane Slaughter and the Amedisys staff. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, where funeral services will be held at 5:30 pm with Pastor Josiah Pitts officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Mary will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

