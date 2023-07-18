Officer-involved shooting under investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing several charges and a man is in the hospital after allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Marlana Adkins, 38, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, and a man from Ironton, Ohio, were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after a 911 call claiming they were shoplifting at a nearby Dollar General. They also say the car they were driving had stolen plates.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man driving the car attempted to reverse the vehicle to leave the parking lot, and an officer attempted to grab the steering wheel from the passenger-side window.

The sheriff then said the driver put the vehicle back in drive toward another officer, and it was at that time when officers fired shots at the driver.

“When a guys coming at you in a car, that’s like a 2,500, 3,000-pound bullet coming at you, and sometimes you have to defend yourself,” Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens said.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital and, according to Clemens, his injuries are unknown at this time.

Charges have not been filed against the man.

Adkins has been charged with malicious assault on a police officer, transporting stolen property across state lines, transferring/receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on the condition of the driver and any charges he may face.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.