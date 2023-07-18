Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County after overdose deaths

(wfie)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have issued an overdose spike alert after two overdose deaths.

The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction issued the alert Tuesday morning.

Officials say in the social media post below there have been three reported overdoses, two of which that have been fatal, in the last 24 hours in Marion County.

Officials say they utilized ODMAP to issue the spike alert. Click here for a story on how overdose mapping can warn of possible bad batches.

Officials did not say the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Officials say anyone who needs Narcan, tests strips or support can reach out to the Marion County QRT at 304-278-4025, Help4WV, the state’s addition helpline, at 844-435-7498, or Never Use Alone, the national overdose prevention lifeline, at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the first bad batch alert issued by the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction this month.

