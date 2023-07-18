Paving, construction to create traffic delays in downtown Morgantown

FILE PHOTO of downtown Morgantown.
FILE PHOTO of downtown Morgantown.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say significant traffic delays are expected in downtown Morgantown for the next few weeks.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, crews will be paving and working on other construction projects on several downtown streets.

Officials say crews will be working on the following streets:

  • Chestnut St.
  • Walnut St.
  • Pleasant St.
  • Spruce St.

The MPD says significant delays are expected “for the next few weeks,” adding that drivers are encouraged to avoid high-traffic areas if possible.

Below is a Facebook post from the department showing the affected streets:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

