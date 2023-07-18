Police investigating shots-fired incident

Charleston Police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon that involved multiple shots fired at a car on the city’s West Side.
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon that involved multiple shots fired at a car on the city’s West Side, CPD Lt. Tony Hazelett said.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue.

Hazelett said a possible suspect was in a black Nissan sedan.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
WVDNR updates hunting regulations, notes important changes
Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County after overdose deaths
Bobby Allen Stark
West Virginia man pleads guilty to falsifying passport to flee U.S.

Latest News

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
ACLU of West Virginia sues county commissioner for blocking constituent on Facebook
Bridgeport vs Morgantown - Legion Playoffs - WDTV Sports
Clarksburg vs Buckhannon - Legion Playoffs - WDTV Sports
Legion Baseball - Night Games - Day 2 Recap
Buckhannon vs Elkins - Legion Baseball Playoffs - WDTV Sports