Police investigating shots-fired incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon that involved multiple shots fired at a car on the city’s West Side, CPD Lt. Tony Hazelett said.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue.

Hazelett said a possible suspect was in a black Nissan sedan.

Additional details are unavailable, but we're working to get more information.

