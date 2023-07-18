Police investigating shots-fired incident
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon that involved multiple shots fired at a car on the city’s West Side, CPD Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue.
Hazelett said a possible suspect was in a black Nissan sedan.
Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.