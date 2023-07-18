Purchasing agreement signed for Pleasants Power Station

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – A purchasing agreement has officially been signed for the Pleasants Power Station, according to Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell.

The purchasing agreement has recently been signed by California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies.

The purchase agreement has been signed by Omnis Technologies, Texas-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management (ETEM), and Energy Harbor.

ETEM is the current owner and purchased the power station in December 2022.

The plant will be retrofitted to produce electricity through the fuel source of hydrogen, according to Powell.

Omnis Technologies originally signed a letter of intent to purchase the power plant on June 7, 2023.

