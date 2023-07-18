Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office swears in new K-9 officer

HARRISVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office recently swore in its newest employee.

On Thursday, K-9 Luna was sworn in by Judge Sweeney.

She is a two-and-a-half year old German Shepherd who is trained to be a dual-purpose K-9 officer, meaning she is trained and certified in suspect apprehension and tracking and narcotics detection.

Luna’s handler will be Sgt. K. Barnes. She has a vast amount of experience and has already been doing a lot of good work with Luna, according to the RCSO.

The RCSO says they are very excited to see what Luna and Sgt. Barnes will accomplish in the years to come.

