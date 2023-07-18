Scattered showers and storms throughout the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Tuesday will bring seasonable temperatures and only a slight chance of rain. Then more showers and thunderstorms are expected after today. Find out how long the trend will last in the video above!

A cold front, fueled by a low-pressure system in Canada, brought rain into North-Central West Virginia yesterday, and today, that front will linger across our region. This, combined with daytime heating, means more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up at times during the afternoon and evening hours. So some areas will see rain, and some areas may not. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light southwesterly winds and highs in the low-80s. Overnight, as daytime heating goes away, any leftover showers dissipate, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the 60s. Then a low-pressure system from out west will push towards our region tomorrow afternoon, making use of daytime heating to produce more scattered showers and thunderstorms. So expect some more rain. Aside from the showers, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the low-80s.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through our region on Thursday and Friday, before the disturbances push into the Atlantic and take the rain with them on Friday night. Thereafter, the weekend will involve a slight chance of rain and partly sunny skies, along with highs in the 80s. So the weekend will be nice. Some models suggest that a frontal boundary may bring rain chances early next week. Aside from that, however, skies will be partly to mostly clear, and temperatures will climb into the upper-80s at times next week. In short, today through Friday will bring rain chances, and the weekend will be nice.

Today: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Tonight: A chance of isolated showers tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Low: 66.

Wednesday: A mix of Sun and clouds, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High: 84.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

