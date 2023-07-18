Scattered storm chances continue through the next few days

Thursday night could see stronger storms.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next 36 hours or so, chances for stray showers and weak storms continue for us. Nothing will be a complete washout, but some storm cells could produce localized heavy rain. Thursday night shows the potential for a line of stronger storms for our entire area. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Police ID victim of fatal I-79 crash
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
1 reportedly ejected in crash on I-79
Shinnston man charged with kicking garage door open, strangling man
Teen severely injured in ATV accident
Teen severely injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Expected highs for today, July 18, 2023.
Scattered showers and storms throughout the week
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Summertime thunderstorms to start the week
Rain Chances this Week
Plenty of Rain Chances this Week
rain next 5 days
Chances for afternoon showers & storms persist into next week