Scattered storm chances continue through the next few days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next 36 hours or so, chances for stray showers and weak storms continue for us. Nothing will be a complete washout, but some storm cells could produce localized heavy rain. Thursday night shows the potential for a line of stronger storms for our entire area. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

