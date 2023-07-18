Senator Capito visits Novelis facility in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) went to Fairmont on Tuesday and visited Novelis, an aluminum rolling and recycling facility.

During her visit, Senator Capito met with company leadership and discussed recycling and tax policies, including the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023 and the American Investment in Manufacturing, or AIM, Act.

Senator Capito says the policies have the potential to help the industry become more efficient and provide innovative solutions to market challenges.

“It was great to get a firsthand look at the creative ways Novelis is working to provide innovative solutions to the recycling, aerospace, automotive, and packaging markets in West Virginia and discuss different approaches to make the industry more efficient and create more jobs,” Senator Capito said. “I look forward to working with Novelis through my work on the EPW Committee to improve policies that maximize the value of industry leaders in West Virginia and across our country. The operations happening at this facility are incredibly important for many sectors of our economy, and I thank Novelis for the great work they are doing in our state.”

Ryan Falkenstein, Novelis Fairmont Plant Manager, said the company appreciates her continued focus of important issues in the aluminum industry.

“Novelis enjoyed hosting U.S. Senator Capito and members of her staff at our aluminum rolling and finishing facility in Fairmont,” said Falkenstein. “Novelis appreciates the senator’s continued focus on those issues of importance to Novelis and the aluminum industry, including recycling and tax policy.”

Novelis is located off of Speedway Ave. in Fairmont.

